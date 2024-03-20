Japanese yen to Czech korunas today

Convert JPY to CZK at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
1,525.20 czk

1.000 JPY = 0.1525 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Czech Republic Koruna
100 JPY15.25200 CZK
1000 JPY152.52000 CZK
1500 JPY228.78000 CZK
2000 JPY305.04000 CZK
3000 JPY457.56000 CZK
5000 JPY762.60000 CZK
5400 JPY823.60800 CZK
10000 JPY1,525.20000 CZK
15000 JPY2,287.80000 CZK
20000 JPY3,050.40000 CZK
25000 JPY3,813.00000 CZK
30000 JPY4,575.60000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Japanese Yen
1 CZK6.55653 JPY
5 CZK32.78265 JPY
10 CZK65.56530 JPY
20 CZK131.13060 JPY
50 CZK327.82650 JPY
100 CZK655.65300 JPY
250 CZK1,639.13250 JPY
500 CZK3,278.26500 JPY
1000 CZK6,556.53000 JPY
2000 CZK13,113.06000 JPY
5000 CZK32,782.65000 JPY
10000 CZK65,565.30000 JPY