Indian rupees to Czech korunas today

Convert INR to CZK at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
2,799.86 czk

1.000 INR = 0.2800 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.532278.61.343
1 CAD0.73610.6782.7050.5791.128205.1770.989
1 EUR1.0871.47613.9910.8541.665302.7691.459
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8580.366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 INR0.27999 CZK
5 INR1.39993 CZK
10 INR2.79986 CZK
20 INR5.59972 CZK
50 INR13.99930 CZK
100 INR27.99860 CZK
250 INR69.99650 CZK
500 INR139.99300 CZK
1000 INR279.98600 CZK
2000 INR559.97200 CZK
5000 INR1,399.93000 CZK
10000 INR2,799.86000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Indian Rupee
1 CZK3.57161 INR
5 CZK17.85805 INR
10 CZK35.71610 INR
20 CZK71.43220 INR
50 CZK178.58050 INR
100 CZK357.16100 INR
250 CZK892.90250 INR
500 CZK1,785.80500 INR
1000 CZK3,571.61000 INR
2000 CZK7,143.22000 INR
5000 CZK17,858.05000 INR
10000 CZK35,716.10000 INR