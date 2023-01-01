250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bulgarian levs

Convert MRU to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 mru
12.17 bgn

1.00000 MRU = 0.04867 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18 UTC
MRU to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04867 BGN
5 MRU0.24337 BGN
10 MRU0.48673 BGN
20 MRU0.97346 BGN
50 MRU2.43366 BGN
100 MRU4.86732 BGN
250 MRU12.16830 BGN
500 MRU24.33660 BGN
1000 MRU48.67320 BGN
2000 MRU97.34640 BGN
5000 MRU243.36600 BGN
10000 MRU486.73200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN20.54520 MRU
5 BGN102.72600 MRU
10 BGN205.45200 MRU
20 BGN410.90400 MRU
50 BGN1027.26000 MRU
100 BGN2054.52000 MRU
250 BGN5136.30000 MRU
500 BGN10272.60000 MRU
1000 BGN20545.20000 MRU
2000 BGN41090.40000 MRU
5000 BGN102726.00000 MRU
10000 BGN205452.00000 MRU