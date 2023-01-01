1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bulgarian levs

Convert MRU to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
48.67 bgn

1.00000 MRU = 0.04867 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MRU to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0464587.10341.434581.661430.9640518.8892
1GBP1.1536711.2073100.4921.655091.916811.1121921.7926
1USD0.95560.828295183.2371.37091.587680.921318.0507
1INR0.01148060.009951040.012013910.01646980.01907420.01106840.216859

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04867 BGN
5 MRU0.24336 BGN
10 MRU0.48672 BGN
20 MRU0.97344 BGN
50 MRU2.43359 BGN
100 MRU4.86719 BGN
250 MRU12.16797 BGN
500 MRU24.33595 BGN
1000 MRU48.67190 BGN
2000 MRU97.34380 BGN
5000 MRU243.35950 BGN
10000 MRU486.71900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN20.54570 MRU
5 BGN102.72850 MRU
10 BGN205.45700 MRU
20 BGN410.91400 MRU
50 BGN1027.28500 MRU
100 BGN2054.57000 MRU
250 BGN5136.42500 MRU
500 BGN10272.85000 MRU
1000 BGN20545.70000 MRU
2000 BGN41091.40000 MRU
5000 BGN102728.50000 MRU
10000 BGN205457.00000 MRU