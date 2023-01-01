5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bulgarian levs
Convert MRU to BGN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bulgarian levs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 BGN
|20.54520 MRU
|5 BGN
|102.72600 MRU
|10 BGN
|205.45200 MRU
|20 BGN
|410.90400 MRU
|50 BGN
|1027.26000 MRU
|100 BGN
|2054.52000 MRU
|250 BGN
|5136.30000 MRU
|500 BGN
|10272.60000 MRU
|1000 BGN
|20545.20000 MRU
|2000 BGN
|41090.40000 MRU
|5000 BGN
|102726.00000 MRU
|10000 BGN
|205452.00000 MRU