Bulgarian lev to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 21.537 today, reflecting a 0.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.123% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 21.619 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 21.406 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.649% decrease in value.