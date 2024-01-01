10 Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert BRL to MRU at the real exchange rate

10 brl
76.47 mru

1.000 BRL = 7.647 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.811.4641.6460.97217.737
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0321.7141.9281.13820.777
1 USD0.940.803183.5031.3761.5480.91316.677
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BRL7.64737 MRU
5 BRL38.23685 MRU
10 BRL76.47370 MRU
20 BRL152.94740 MRU
50 BRL382.36850 MRU
100 BRL764.73700 MRU
250 BRL1,911.84250 MRU
500 BRL3,823.68500 MRU
1000 BRL7,647.37000 MRU
2000 BRL15,294.74000 MRU
5000 BRL38,236.85000 MRU
10000 BRL76,473.70000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Brazilian Real
1 MRU0.13076 BRL
5 MRU0.65382 BRL
10 MRU1.30764 BRL
20 MRU2.61528 BRL
50 MRU6.53820 BRL
100 MRU13.07640 BRL
250 MRU32.69100 BRL
500 MRU65.38200 BRL
1000 MRU130.76400 BRL
2000 MRU261.52800 BRL
5000 MRU653.82000 BRL
10000 MRU1,307.64000 BRL