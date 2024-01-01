Brazilian reais to Ugandan shillings today

Convert BRL to UGX at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Ush638.1 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:53
BRL to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 BRL to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High648.0080684.8820
Low623.4710623.4710
Average637.1438656.4022
Change-0.97%-3.94%
1 BRL to UGX stats

The performance of BRL to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 648.0080 and a 30 day low of 623.4710. This means the 30 day average was 637.1438. The change for BRL to UGX was -0.97.

The performance of BRL to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 684.8820 and a 90 day low of 623.4710. This means the 90 day average was 656.4022. The change for BRL to UGX was -3.94.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ugandan Shilling
1 BRL638.13200 UGX
5 BRL3,190.66000 UGX
10 BRL6,381.32000 UGX
20 BRL12,762.64000 UGX
50 BRL31,906.60000 UGX
100 BRL63,813.20000 UGX
250 BRL159,533.00000 UGX
500 BRL319,066.00000 UGX
1000 BRL638,132.00000 UGX
2000 BRL1,276,264.00000 UGX
5000 BRL3,190,660.00000 UGX
10000 BRL6,381,320.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 UGX0.00157 BRL
5 UGX0.00784 BRL
10 UGX0.01567 BRL
20 UGX0.03134 BRL
50 UGX0.07835 BRL
100 UGX0.15671 BRL
250 UGX0.39177 BRL
500 UGX0.78354 BRL
1000 UGX1.56707 BRL
2000 UGX3.13414 BRL
5000 UGX7.83535 BRL
10000 UGX15.67070 BRL