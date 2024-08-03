Chinese yuan rmb to Ugandan shillings today

Convert CNY to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
518,939 ugx

¥1.000 CNY = Ush518.9 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High518.9390528.1000
Low507.9910507.9540
Average511.0046516.8139
Change1.95%-0.59%
View full history

1 CNY to UGX stats

The performance of CNY to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 518.9390 and a 30 day low of 507.9910. This means the 30 day average was 511.0046. The change for CNY to UGX was 1.95.

The performance of CNY to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 528.1000 and a 90 day low of 507.9540. This means the 90 day average was 516.8139. The change for CNY to UGX was -0.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ugandan Shilling
1 CNY518.93900 UGX
5 CNY2,594.69500 UGX
10 CNY5,189.39000 UGX
20 CNY10,378.78000 UGX
50 CNY25,946.95000 UGX
100 CNY51,893.90000 UGX
250 CNY129,734.75000 UGX
500 CNY259,469.50000 UGX
1000 CNY518,939.00000 UGX
2000 CNY1,037,878.00000 UGX
5000 CNY2,594,695.00000 UGX
10000 CNY5,189,390.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UGX0.00193 CNY
5 UGX0.00964 CNY
10 UGX0.01927 CNY
20 UGX0.03854 CNY
50 UGX0.09635 CNY
100 UGX0.19270 CNY
250 UGX0.48175 CNY
500 UGX0.96351 CNY
1000 UGX1.92701 CNY
2000 UGX3.85402 CNY
5000 UGX9.63505 CNY
10000 UGX19.27010 CNY