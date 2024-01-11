중국 위안화 → 우간다 실링

실제 환율로 CNY → UGX 변환

1000 cny
530109 ugx

1.00000 CNY = 530.10900 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
중국 위안화 → 우간다 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UGX을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → UGX 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 우간다 실링
1 CNY530.10900 UGX
5 CNY2650.54500 UGX
10 CNY5301.09000 UGX
20 CNY10602.18000 UGX
50 CNY26505.45000 UGX
100 CNY53010.90000 UGX
250 CNY132527.25000 UGX
500 CNY265054.50000 UGX
1000 CNY530109.00000 UGX
2000 CNY1060218.00000 UGX
5000 CNY2650545.00000 UGX
10000 CNY5301090.00000 UGX
환율 우간다 실링 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UGX0.00189 CNY
5 UGX0.00943 CNY
10 UGX0.01886 CNY
20 UGX0.03773 CNY
50 UGX0.09432 CNY
100 UGX0.18864 CNY
250 UGX0.47160 CNY
500 UGX0.94321 CNY
1000 UGX1.88641 CNY
2000 UGX3.77282 CNY
5000 UGX9.43205 CNY
10000 UGX18.86410 CNY