불가리아 레프 → 우간다 실링

실제 환율로 BGN → UGX 변환

1,000 bgn
2,132,650 ugx

1.00000 BGN = 2132.65000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
불가리아 레프 → 우간다 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UGX을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → UGX 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 우간다 실링
1 BGN2132.65000 UGX
5 BGN10663.25000 UGX
10 BGN21326.50000 UGX
20 BGN42653.00000 UGX
50 BGN106632.50000 UGX
100 BGN213265.00000 UGX
250 BGN533162.50000 UGX
500 BGN1066325.00000 UGX
1000 BGN2132650.00000 UGX
2000 BGN4265300.00000 UGX
5000 BGN10663250.00000 UGX
10000 BGN21326500.00000 UGX
환율 우간다 실링 / 불가리아 레프
1 UGX0.00047 BGN
5 UGX0.00234 BGN
10 UGX0.00469 BGN
20 UGX0.00938 BGN
50 UGX0.02344 BGN
100 UGX0.04689 BGN
250 UGX0.11722 BGN
500 UGX0.23445 BGN
1000 UGX0.46890 BGN
2000 UGX0.93780 BGN
5000 UGX2.34449 BGN
10000 UGX4.68899 BGN