이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 우간다 실링

실제 환율로 ILS → UGX 변환

1000 ils
1014220 ugx

1.00000 ILS = 1014.22000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8602651.0984591.16561.467471.634960.93310518.6325
1 GBP1.1624311.27685105.9721.705811.90051.0846721.6586
1 USD0.910350.783177182.99481.335951.488430.8494516.9625
1 INR0.0109690.009436460.01204910.01609680.0179340.0102350.20438

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 우간다 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UGX을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → UGX 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 우간다 실링
1 ILS1014.22000 UGX
5 ILS5071.10000 UGX
10 ILS10142.20000 UGX
20 ILS20284.40000 UGX
50 ILS50711.00000 UGX
100 ILS101422.00000 UGX
250 ILS253555.00000 UGX
500 ILS507110.00000 UGX
1000 ILS1014220.00000 UGX
2000 ILS2028440.00000 UGX
5000 ILS5071100.00000 UGX
10000 ILS10142200.00000 UGX
환율 우간다 실링 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 UGX0.00099 ILS
5 UGX0.00493 ILS
10 UGX0.00986 ILS
20 UGX0.01972 ILS
50 UGX0.04930 ILS
100 UGX0.09860 ILS
250 UGX0.24649 ILS
500 UGX0.49299 ILS
1000 UGX0.98598 ILS
2000 UGX1.97195 ILS
5000 UGX4.92988 ILS
10000 UGX9.85976 ILS