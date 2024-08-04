Malaysian ringgits to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MYR to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
828,252 ugx

RM1.000 MYR = Ush828.3 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High828.2520828.2520
Low785.3070783.2450
Average796.4704798.2797
Change5.47%4.42%
1 MYR to UGX stats

The performance of MYR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 828.2520 and a 30 day low of 785.3070. This means the 30 day average was 796.4704. The change for MYR to UGX was 5.47.

The performance of MYR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 828.2520 and a 90 day low of 783.2450. This means the 90 day average was 798.2797. The change for MYR to UGX was 4.42.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ugandan Shilling
1 MYR828.25200 UGX
5 MYR4,141.26000 UGX
10 MYR8,282.52000 UGX
20 MYR16,565.04000 UGX
50 MYR41,412.60000 UGX
100 MYR82,825.20000 UGX
250 MYR207,063.00000 UGX
500 MYR414,126.00000 UGX
1000 MYR828,252.00000 UGX
2000 MYR1,656,504.00000 UGX
5000 MYR4,141,260.00000 UGX
10000 MYR8,282,520.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UGX0.00121 MYR
5 UGX0.00604 MYR
10 UGX0.01207 MYR
20 UGX0.02415 MYR
50 UGX0.06037 MYR
100 UGX0.12074 MYR
250 UGX0.30184 MYR
500 UGX0.60368 MYR
1000 UGX1.20736 MYR
2000 UGX2.41472 MYR
5000 UGX6.03680 MYR
10000 UGX12.07360 MYR