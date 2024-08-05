Turkish liras to Ugandan shillings today

Convert TRY to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
112,001 ugx

TL1.000 TRY = Ush112.0 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
TRY to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High113.3140118.8440
Low111.6150111.6150
Average112.4052114.7710
Change-1.16%-4.02%
1 TRY to UGX stats

The performance of TRY to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 113.3140 and a 30 day low of 111.6150. This means the 30 day average was 112.4052. The change for TRY to UGX was -1.16.

The performance of TRY to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.8440 and a 90 day low of 111.6150. This means the 90 day average was 114.7710. The change for TRY to UGX was -4.02.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ugandan Shilling
1 TRY112.00100 UGX
5 TRY560.00500 UGX
10 TRY1,120.01000 UGX
20 TRY2,240.02000 UGX
50 TRY5,600.05000 UGX
100 TRY11,200.10000 UGX
250 TRY28,000.25000 UGX
500 TRY56,000.50000 UGX
1000 TRY112,001.00000 UGX
2000 TRY224,002.00000 UGX
5000 TRY560,005.00000 UGX
10000 TRY1,120,010.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 UGX0.00893 TRY
5 UGX0.04464 TRY
10 UGX0.08928 TRY
20 UGX0.17857 TRY
50 UGX0.44642 TRY
100 UGX0.89285 TRY
250 UGX2.23212 TRY
500 UGX4.46424 TRY
1000 UGX8.92848 TRY
2000 UGX17.85696 TRY
5000 UGX44.64240 TRY
10000 UGX89.28480 TRY