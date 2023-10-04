500 Turkish liras to Ugandan shillings

Convert TRY to UGX

500 try
68,187 ugx

1.00000 TRY = 136.37400 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43 UTC
TRY to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050787.4761.444291.660270.9635518.9024
1GBP1.1551311.2137101.0471.668351.917831.1130321.8348
1USD0.951750.823927183.2551.37461.580150.9170517.9903
1INR0.01143170.009896420.012011310.01651070.01897970.0110150.216087

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ugandan Shilling
1 TRY136.37400 UGX
5 TRY681.87000 UGX
10 TRY1363.74000 UGX
20 TRY2727.48000 UGX
50 TRY6818.70000 UGX
100 TRY13637.40000 UGX
250 TRY34093.50000 UGX
500 TRY68187.00000 UGX
1000 TRY136374.00000 UGX
2000 TRY272748.00000 UGX
5000 TRY681870.00000 UGX
10000 TRY1363740.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 UGX0.00733 TRY
5 UGX0.03666 TRY
10 UGX0.07333 TRY
20 UGX0.14666 TRY
50 UGX0.36664 TRY
100 UGX0.73328 TRY
250 UGX1.83320 TRY
500 UGX3.66639 TRY
1000 UGX7.33279 TRY
2000 UGX14.66558 TRY
5000 UGX36.66395 TRY
10000 UGX73.32790 TRY