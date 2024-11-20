Hong Kong dollars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert HKD to UGX at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Ush474.2 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
HKD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 HKD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High474.1890478.0510
Low470.6130470.6130
Average471.4756473.7416
Change0.55%-0.48%
1 HKD to UGX stats

The performance of HKD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 474.1890 and a 30 day low of 470.6130. This means the 30 day average was 471.4756. The change for HKD to UGX was 0.55.

The performance of HKD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 478.0510 and a 90 day low of 470.6130. This means the 90 day average was 473.7416. The change for HKD to UGX was -0.48.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2430.7881.3411.5340.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.19211.7011.9471.2011.773107.099
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.949

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
100 HKD47,418.90000 UGX
200 HKD94,837.80000 UGX
300 HKD142,256.70000 UGX
500 HKD237,094.50000 UGX
1000 HKD474,189.00000 UGX
2000 HKD948,378.00000 UGX
2500 HKD1,185,472.50000 UGX
3000 HKD1,422,567.00000 UGX
4000 HKD1,896,756.00000 UGX
5000 HKD2,370,945.00000 UGX
10000 HKD4,741,890.00000 UGX
20000 HKD9,483,780.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UGX0.00211 HKD
5 UGX0.01054 HKD
10 UGX0.02109 HKD
20 UGX0.04218 HKD
50 UGX0.10544 HKD
100 UGX0.21089 HKD
250 UGX0.52722 HKD
500 UGX1.05443 HKD
1000 UGX2.10886 HKD
2000 UGX4.21772 HKD
5000 UGX10.54430 HKD
10000 UGX21.08860 HKD