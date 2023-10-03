1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert HKD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
480091 ugx

1.00000 HKD = 480.09100 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21 UTC
HKD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.046587.07661.436221.66230.964918.7196
1GBP1.1530711.2068100.4151.656211.916921.112621.587
1USD0.95560.828638183.20751.37241.588440.92217.8878
1INR0.01148410.009958690.012018110.01649370.01909010.01108070.214978

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
100 HKD48009.10000 UGX
200 HKD96018.20000 UGX
300 HKD144027.30000 UGX
500 HKD240045.50000 UGX
1000 HKD480091.00000 UGX
2000 HKD960182.00000 UGX
2500 HKD1200227.50000 UGX
3000 HKD1440273.00000 UGX
4000 HKD1920364.00000 UGX
5000 HKD2400455.00000 UGX
10000 HKD4800910.00000 UGX
20000 HKD9601820.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UGX0.00208 HKD
5 UGX0.01041 HKD
10 UGX0.02083 HKD
20 UGX0.04166 HKD
50 UGX0.10415 HKD
100 UGX0.20829 HKD
250 UGX0.52074 HKD
500 UGX1.04147 HKD
1000 UGX2.08294 HKD
2000 UGX4.16588 HKD
5000 UGX10.41470 HKD
10000 UGX20.82940 HKD