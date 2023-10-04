20 Malaysian ringgits to Ugandan shillings

Convert MYR to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 myr
15811 ugx

1.00000 MYR = 790.53100 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:11 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.049387.29881.437651.660280.96418.9388
1GBP1.1555411.2125100.8771.661251.918511.1139421.8844
1USD0.9530.824742183.19721.37011.582280.918718.049
1INR0.01145490.00991310.012019610.01646810.01901840.01104240.216942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ugandan Shilling
1 MYR790.53100 UGX
5 MYR3952.65500 UGX
10 MYR7905.31000 UGX
20 MYR15810.62000 UGX
50 MYR39526.55000 UGX
100 MYR79053.10000 UGX
250 MYR197632.75000 UGX
500 MYR395265.50000 UGX
1000 MYR790531.00000 UGX
2000 MYR1581062.00000 UGX
5000 MYR3952655.00000 UGX
10000 MYR7905310.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UGX0.00126 MYR
5 UGX0.00632 MYR
10 UGX0.01265 MYR
20 UGX0.02530 MYR
50 UGX0.06325 MYR
100 UGX0.12650 MYR
250 UGX0.31624 MYR
500 UGX0.63248 MYR
1000 UGX1.26497 MYR
2000 UGX2.52994 MYR
5000 UGX6.32485 MYR
10000 UGX12.64970 MYR