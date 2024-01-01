10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Ugandan shillings

Convert CNY to UGX at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
5,386,260 ugx

1.00000 CNY = 538.62600 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ugandan Shilling
1 CNY538.62600 UGX
5 CNY2693.13000 UGX
10 CNY5386.26000 UGX
20 CNY10772.52000 UGX
50 CNY26931.30000 UGX
100 CNY53862.60000 UGX
250 CNY134656.50000 UGX
500 CNY269313.00000 UGX
1000 CNY538626.00000 UGX
2000 CNY1077252.00000 UGX
5000 CNY2693130.00000 UGX
10000 CNY5386260.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UGX0.00186 CNY
5 UGX0.00928 CNY
10 UGX0.01857 CNY
20 UGX0.03713 CNY
50 UGX0.09283 CNY
100 UGX0.18566 CNY
250 UGX0.46415 CNY
500 UGX0.92829 CNY
1000 UGX1.85658 CNY
2000 UGX3.71316 CNY
5000 UGX9.28290 CNY
10000 UGX18.56580 CNY