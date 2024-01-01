Brazilian reais to Seychellois rupees today

Convert BRL to SCR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₨2.389 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
BRL to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 BRL to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.54072.7451
Low2.32052.3205
Average2.39282.4565
Change-1.67%-5.86%
1 BRL to SCR stats

The performance of BRL to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5407 and a 30 day low of 2.3205. This means the 30 day average was 2.3928. The change for BRL to SCR was -1.67.

The performance of BRL to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7451 and a 90 day low of 2.3205. This means the 90 day average was 2.4565. The change for BRL to SCR was -5.86.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Seychellois Rupee
1 BRL2.38901 SCR
5 BRL11.94505 SCR
10 BRL23.89010 SCR
20 BRL47.78020 SCR
50 BRL119.45050 SCR
100 BRL238.90100 SCR
250 BRL597.25250 SCR
500 BRL1,194.50500 SCR
1000 BRL2,389.01000 SCR
2000 BRL4,778.02000 SCR
5000 BRL11,945.05000 SCR
10000 BRL23,890.10000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 SCR0.41858 BRL
5 SCR2.09292 BRL
10 SCR4.18583 BRL
20 SCR8.37166 BRL
50 SCR20.92915 BRL
100 SCR41.85830 BRL
250 SCR104.64575 BRL
500 SCR209.29150 BRL
1000 SCR418.58300 BRL
2000 SCR837.16600 BRL
5000 SCR2,092.91500 BRL
10000 SCR4,185.83000 BRL