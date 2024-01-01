Malaysian ringgits to Seychellois rupees today

Convert MYR to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
3,091.12 scr

RM1.000 MYR = ₨3.091 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.20013.2001
Low2.91162.8205
Average3.00502.9522
Change3.09%7.75%
View full history

1 MYR to SCR stats

The performance of MYR to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2001 and a 30 day low of 2.9116. This means the 30 day average was 3.0050. The change for MYR to SCR was 3.09.

The performance of MYR to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2001 and a 90 day low of 2.8205. This means the 90 day average was 2.9522. The change for MYR to SCR was 7.75.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Seychellois Rupee
1 MYR3.09112 SCR
5 MYR15.45560 SCR
10 MYR30.91120 SCR
20 MYR61.82240 SCR
50 MYR154.55600 SCR
100 MYR309.11200 SCR
250 MYR772.78000 SCR
500 MYR1,545.56000 SCR
1000 MYR3,091.12000 SCR
2000 MYR6,182.24000 SCR
5000 MYR15,455.60000 SCR
10000 MYR30,911.20000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SCR0.32351 MYR
5 SCR1.61754 MYR
10 SCR3.23508 MYR
20 SCR6.47016 MYR
50 SCR16.17540 MYR
100 SCR32.35080 MYR
250 SCR80.87700 MYR
500 SCR161.75400 MYR
1000 SCR323.50800 MYR
2000 SCR647.01600 MYR
5000 SCR1,617.54000 MYR
10000 SCR3,235.08000 MYR