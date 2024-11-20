Hong Kong dollars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert HKD to SCR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₨1.736 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
HKD to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 HKD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.88371.9352
Low1.70341.6770
Average1.76981.7728
Change-1.83%-4.10%
1 HKD to SCR stats

The performance of HKD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8837 and a 30 day low of 1.7034. This means the 30 day average was 1.7698. The change for HKD to SCR was -1.83.

The performance of HKD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9352 and a 90 day low of 1.6770. This means the 90 day average was 1.7728. The change for HKD to SCR was -4.10.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
100 HKD173.59400 SCR
200 HKD347.18800 SCR
300 HKD520.78200 SCR
500 HKD867.97000 SCR
1000 HKD1,735.94000 SCR
2000 HKD3,471.88000 SCR
2500 HKD4,339.85000 SCR
3000 HKD5,207.82000 SCR
4000 HKD6,943.76000 SCR
5000 HKD8,679.70000 SCR
10000 HKD17,359.40000 SCR
20000 HKD34,718.80000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SCR0.57606 HKD
5 SCR2.88029 HKD
10 SCR5.76057 HKD
20 SCR11.52114 HKD
50 SCR28.80285 HKD
100 SCR57.60570 HKD
250 SCR144.01425 HKD
500 SCR288.02850 HKD
1000 SCR576.05700 HKD
2000 SCR1,152.11400 HKD
5000 SCR2,880.28500 HKD
10000 SCR5,760.57000 HKD