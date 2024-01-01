Chinese yuan rmb to Seychellois rupees today

Convert CNY to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,936.73 scr

¥1.000 CNY = ₨1.937 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.06242.0624
Low1.85101.8510
Average1.92781.9108
Change2.47%1.37%
View full history

1 CNY to SCR stats

The performance of CNY to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0624 and a 30 day low of 1.8510. This means the 30 day average was 1.9278. The change for CNY to SCR was 2.47.

The performance of CNY to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0624 and a 90 day low of 1.8510. This means the 90 day average was 1.9108. The change for CNY to SCR was 1.37.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Seychellois Rupee
1 CNY1.93673 SCR
5 CNY9.68365 SCR
10 CNY19.36730 SCR
20 CNY38.73460 SCR
50 CNY96.83650 SCR
100 CNY193.67300 SCR
250 CNY484.18250 SCR
500 CNY968.36500 SCR
1000 CNY1,936.73000 SCR
2000 CNY3,873.46000 SCR
5000 CNY9,683.65000 SCR
10000 CNY19,367.30000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SCR0.51633 CNY
5 SCR2.58167 CNY
10 SCR5.16334 CNY
20 SCR10.32668 CNY
50 SCR25.81670 CNY
100 SCR51.63340 CNY
250 SCR129.08350 CNY
500 SCR258.16700 CNY
1000 SCR516.33400 CNY
2000 SCR1,032.66800 CNY
5000 SCR2,581.67000 CNY
10000 SCR5,163.34000 CNY