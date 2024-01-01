100 Chinese yuan rmb to Seychellois rupees

Convert CNY to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 cny
187.83 scr

1.00000 CNY = 1.87834 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Seychellois Rupee
1 CNY1.87834 SCR
5 CNY9.39170 SCR
10 CNY18.78340 SCR
20 CNY37.56680 SCR
50 CNY93.91700 SCR
100 CNY187.83400 SCR
250 CNY469.58500 SCR
500 CNY939.17000 SCR
1000 CNY1878.34000 SCR
2000 CNY3756.68000 SCR
5000 CNY9391.70000 SCR
10000 CNY18783.40000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SCR0.53239 CNY
5 SCR2.66193 CNY
10 SCR5.32386 CNY
20 SCR10.64772 CNY
50 SCR26.61930 CNY
100 SCR53.23860 CNY
250 SCR133.09650 CNY
500 SCR266.19300 CNY
1000 SCR532.38600 CNY
2000 SCR1064.77200 CNY
5000 SCR2661.93000 CNY
10000 SCR5323.86000 CNY