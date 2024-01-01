1 Seychellois rupee to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert SCR to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 scr
0.53 cny

1.00000 SCR = 0.52558 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SCR0.52558 CNY
5 SCR2.62787 CNY
10 SCR5.25575 CNY
20 SCR10.51150 CNY
50 SCR26.27875 CNY
100 SCR52.55750 CNY
250 SCR131.39375 CNY
500 SCR262.78750 CNY
1000 SCR525.57500 CNY
2000 SCR1051.15000 CNY
5000 SCR2627.87500 CNY
10000 SCR5255.75000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Seychellois Rupee
1 CNY1.90268 SCR
5 CNY9.51340 SCR
10 CNY19.02680 SCR
20 CNY38.05360 SCR
50 CNY95.13400 SCR
100 CNY190.26800 SCR
250 CNY475.67000 SCR
500 CNY951.34000 SCR
1000 CNY1902.68000 SCR
2000 CNY3805.36000 SCR
5000 CNY9513.40000 SCR
10000 CNY19026.80000 SCR