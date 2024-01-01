Turkish liras to Seychellois rupees today

Convert TRY to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
451.27 scr

TL1.000 TRY = ₨0.4513 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TRY to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45270.4527
Low0.40310.4031
Average0.42490.4249
Change4.30%7.88%
1 TRY to SCR stats

The performance of TRY to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4527 and a 30 day low of 0.4031. This means the 30 day average was 0.4249. The change for TRY to SCR was 4.30.

The performance of TRY to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4527 and a 90 day low of 0.4031. This means the 90 day average was 0.4249. The change for TRY to SCR was 7.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.124
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

How to convert Turkish liras to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Seychellois Rupee
1 TRY0.45127 SCR
5 TRY2.25636 SCR
10 TRY4.51273 SCR
20 TRY9.02546 SCR
50 TRY22.56365 SCR
100 TRY45.12730 SCR
250 TRY112.81825 SCR
500 TRY225.63650 SCR
1000 TRY451.27300 SCR
2000 TRY902.54600 SCR
5000 TRY2,256.36500 SCR
10000 TRY4,512.73000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 SCR2.21596 TRY
5 SCR11.07980 TRY
10 SCR22.15960 TRY
20 SCR44.31920 TRY
50 SCR110.79800 TRY
100 SCR221.59600 TRY
250 SCR553.99000 TRY
500 SCR1,107.98000 TRY
1000 SCR2,215.96000 TRY
2000 SCR4,431.92000 TRY
5000 SCR11,079.80000 TRY
10000 SCR22,159.60000 TRY