50 Turkish liras to Seychellois rupees

Convert TRY to SCR at the real exchange rate

50 try
26.47 scr

1.00000 TRY = 0.52937 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20 UTC
TRY to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Seychellois Rupee
1 TRY0.52937 SCR
5 TRY2.64684 SCR
10 TRY5.29369 SCR
20 TRY10.58738 SCR
50 TRY26.46845 SCR
100 TRY52.93690 SCR
250 TRY132.34225 SCR
500 TRY264.68450 SCR
1000 TRY529.36900 SCR
2000 TRY1058.73800 SCR
5000 TRY2646.84500 SCR
10000 TRY5293.69000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 SCR1.88904 TRY
5 SCR9.44520 TRY
10 SCR18.89040 TRY
20 SCR37.78080 TRY
50 SCR94.45200 TRY
100 SCR188.90400 TRY
250 SCR472.26000 TRY
500 SCR944.52000 TRY
1000 SCR1889.04000 TRY
2000 SCR3778.08000 TRY
5000 SCR9445.20000 TRY
10000 SCR18890.40000 TRY