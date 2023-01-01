10 Turkish liras to Seychellois rupees

Convert TRY to SCR at the real exchange rate

10 try
5.29 scr

1.00000 TRY = 0.52931 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.0506587.47191.444121.659930.963418.8987
1GBP1.1551311.2137101.0471.668231.917531.1128621.8316
1USD0.95180.823927183.2551.37451.57990.9169517.9876
1INR0.01143220.009896420.012011310.01650950.01897670.01101380.216054

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Seychellois Rupee
1 TRY0.52931 SCR
5 TRY2.64655 SCR
10 TRY5.29310 SCR
20 TRY10.58620 SCR
50 TRY26.46550 SCR
100 TRY52.93100 SCR
250 TRY132.32750 SCR
500 TRY264.65500 SCR
1000 TRY529.31000 SCR
2000 TRY1058.62000 SCR
5000 TRY2646.55000 SCR
10000 TRY5293.10000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 SCR1.88925 TRY
5 SCR9.44625 TRY
10 SCR18.89250 TRY
20 SCR37.78500 TRY
50 SCR94.46250 TRY
100 SCR188.92500 TRY
250 SCR472.31250 TRY
500 SCR944.62500 TRY
1000 SCR1889.25000 TRY
2000 SCR3778.50000 TRY
5000 SCR9446.25000 TRY
10000 SCR18892.50000 TRY