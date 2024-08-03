US dollars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert USD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
13,885.30 scr

$1.000 USD = ₨13.89 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.953314.9533
Low13.376213.3762
Average13.990213.8517
Change1.07%0.37%
View full history

1 USD to SCR stats

The performance of USD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.9533 and a 30 day low of 13.3762. This means the 30 day average was 13.9902. The change for USD to SCR was 1.07.

The performance of USD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.9533 and a 90 day low of 13.3762. This means the 90 day average was 13.8517. The change for USD to SCR was 0.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 USD13.88530 SCR
5 USD69.42650 SCR
10 USD138.85300 SCR
20 USD277.70600 SCR
50 USD694.26500 SCR
100 USD1,388.53000 SCR
250 USD3,471.32500 SCR
500 USD6,942.65000 SCR
1000 USD13,885.30000 SCR
2000 USD27,770.60000 SCR
5000 USD69,426.50000 SCR
10000 USD138,853.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / US Dollar
1 SCR0.07202 USD
5 SCR0.36009 USD
10 SCR0.72019 USD
20 SCR1.44037 USD
50 SCR3.60094 USD
100 SCR7.20187 USD
250 SCR18.00468 USD
500 SCR36.00935 USD
1000 SCR72.01870 USD
2000 SCR144.03740 USD
5000 SCR360.09350 USD
10000 SCR720.18700 USD