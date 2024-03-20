US dollars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert USD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
14,409 scr

1.000 USD = 14.41 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert US dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 USD14.40900 SCR
5 USD72.04500 SCR
10 USD144.09000 SCR
20 USD288.18000 SCR
50 USD720.45000 SCR
100 USD1,440.90000 SCR
250 USD3,602.25000 SCR
500 USD7,204.50000 SCR
1000 USD14,409.00000 SCR
2000 USD28,818.00000 SCR
5000 USD72,045.00000 SCR
10000 USD144,090.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / US Dollar
1 SCR0.06940 USD
5 SCR0.34701 USD
10 SCR0.69401 USD
20 SCR1.38802 USD
50 SCR3.47006 USD
100 SCR6.94012 USD
250 SCR17.35030 USD
500 SCR34.70060 USD
1000 SCR69.40120 USD
2000 SCR138.80240 USD
5000 SCR347.00600 USD
10000 SCR694.01200 USD