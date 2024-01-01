Indonesian rupiahs to Seychellois rupees today

Convert IDR to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
861.75 scr

1.000 IDR = 0.0008618 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:17
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Seychellois Rupee
1 IDR0.00086 SCR
5 IDR0.00431 SCR
10 IDR0.00862 SCR
20 IDR0.01724 SCR
50 IDR0.04309 SCR
100 IDR0.08618 SCR
250 IDR0.21544 SCR
500 IDR0.43088 SCR
1000 IDR0.86175 SCR
2000 IDR1.72350 SCR
5000 IDR4.30875 SCR
10000 IDR8.61750 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SCR1,160.43000 IDR
5 SCR5,802.15000 IDR
10 SCR11,604.30000 IDR
20 SCR23,208.60000 IDR
50 SCR58,021.50000 IDR
100 SCR116,043.00000 IDR
250 SCR290,107.50000 IDR
500 SCR580,215.00000 IDR
1000 SCR1,160,430.00000 IDR
2000 SCR2,320,860.00000 IDR
5000 SCR5,802,150.00000 IDR
10000 SCR11,604,300.00000 IDR