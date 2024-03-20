Euros to Seychellois rupees today

Convert EUR to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
14,443.90 scr

1.000 EUR = 14.44 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2251.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6141.7271.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0271.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Seychellois Rupee
1 EUR14.44390 SCR
5 EUR72.21950 SCR
10 EUR144.43900 SCR
20 EUR288.87800 SCR
50 EUR722.19500 SCR
100 EUR1,444.39000 SCR
250 EUR3,610.97500 SCR
500 EUR7,221.95000 SCR
1000 EUR14,443.90000 SCR
2000 EUR28,887.80000 SCR
5000 EUR72,219.50000 SCR
10000 EUR144,439.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Euro
1 SCR0.06923 EUR
5 SCR0.34617 EUR
10 SCR0.69234 EUR
20 SCR1.38467 EUR
50 SCR3.46168 EUR
100 SCR6.92335 EUR
250 SCR17.30838 EUR
500 SCR34.61675 EUR
1000 SCR69.23350 EUR
2000 SCR138.46700 EUR
5000 SCR346.16750 EUR
10000 SCR692.33500 EUR