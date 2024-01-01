Indian rupees to Seychellois rupees today

Convert INR to SCR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
1,663.94 scr

1.000 INR = 0.1664 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2711.4761.6650.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6621.7271.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0581.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 INR0.16639 SCR
5 INR0.83197 SCR
10 INR1.66394 SCR
20 INR3.32788 SCR
50 INR8.31970 SCR
100 INR16.63940 SCR
250 INR41.59850 SCR
500 INR83.19700 SCR
1000 INR166.39400 SCR
2000 INR332.78800 SCR
5000 INR831.97000 SCR
10000 INR1,663.94000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 SCR6.00983 INR
5 SCR30.04915 INR
10 SCR60.09830 INR
20 SCR120.19660 INR
50 SCR300.49150 INR
100 SCR600.98300 INR
250 SCR1,502.45750 INR
500 SCR3,004.91500 INR
1000 SCR6,009.83000 INR
2000 SCR12,019.66000 INR
5000 SCR30,049.15000 INR
10000 SCR60,098.30000 INR