Indian rupees to Seychellois rupees today

Convert INR to SCR at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
1553.20 scr

1.00000 INR = 0.15532 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37570.921053.67290.8050881.54667287.251.34775
1 CAD0.72690310.6695242.669840.5852211.12428208.8030.979683
1 EUR1.08571.493613.987670.87411.67922311.8671.46325
1 AED0.2722640.3745540.25077310.2191970.42110378.2080.366944

How to convert Indian rupees to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 INR0.15532 SCR
5 INR0.77660 SCR
10 INR1.55320 SCR
20 INR3.10640 SCR
50 INR7.76600 SCR
100 INR15.53200 SCR
250 INR38.83000 SCR
500 INR77.66000 SCR
1000 INR155.32000 SCR
2000 INR310.64000 SCR
5000 INR776.60000 SCR
10000 INR1553.20000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 SCR6.43833 INR
5 SCR32.19165 INR
10 SCR64.38330 INR
20 SCR128.76660 INR
50 SCR321.91650 INR
100 SCR643.83300 INR
250 SCR1609.58250 INR
500 SCR3219.16500 INR
1000 SCR6438.33000 INR
2000 SCR12876.66000 INR
5000 SCR32191.65000 INR
10000 SCR64383.30000 INR