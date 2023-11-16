Canadian dollars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert CAD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
9,403.88 scr

1.00000 CAD = 9.40388 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.24250.918950.804085287.251.541317.243455.7003
1 INR0.012013110.01103940.009659553.450760.01851590.08701560.669133
1 EUR1.088290.584510.875312.5851.677257.8822760.6131
1 GBP1.24365103.5251.142861357.2381.916859.0082569.2717

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 CAD9.40388 SCR
5 CAD47.01940 SCR
10 CAD94.03880 SCR
20 CAD188.07760 SCR
50 CAD470.19400 SCR
100 CAD940.38800 SCR
250 CAD2350.97000 SCR
500 CAD4701.94000 SCR
1000 CAD9403.88000 SCR
2000 CAD18807.76000 SCR
5000 CAD47019.40000 SCR
10000 CAD94038.80000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 SCR0.10634 CAD
5 SCR0.53170 CAD
10 SCR1.06339 CAD
20 SCR2.12678 CAD
50 SCR5.31695 CAD
100 SCR10.63390 CAD
250 SCR26.58475 CAD
500 SCR53.16950 CAD
1000 SCR106.33900 CAD
2000 SCR212.67800 CAD
5000 SCR531.69500 CAD
10000 SCR1063.39000 CAD