Chinese yuan rmb to Seychellois rupees today

Convert CNY to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
1880.53 scr

1.00000 CNY = 1.88053 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Seychellois Rupee
1 CNY1.88053 SCR
5 CNY9.40265 SCR
10 CNY18.80530 SCR
20 CNY37.61060 SCR
50 CNY94.02650 SCR
100 CNY188.05300 SCR
250 CNY470.13250 SCR
500 CNY940.26500 SCR
1000 CNY1880.53000 SCR
2000 CNY3761.06000 SCR
5000 CNY9402.65000 SCR
10000 CNY18805.30000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SCR0.53177 CNY
5 SCR2.65883 CNY
10 SCR5.31766 CNY
20 SCR10.63532 CNY
50 SCR26.58830 CNY
100 SCR53.17660 CNY
250 SCR132.94150 CNY
500 SCR265.88300 CNY
1000 SCR531.76600 CNY
2000 SCR1063.53200 CNY
5000 SCR2658.83000 CNY
10000 SCR5317.66000 CNY