US dollars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert USD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
14750.30 scr

1.00000 USD = 14.75030 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06438560.1164980.001065580.0007130490.0006228560.005602620.0133899
1 INR15.531411.809380.01654990.01107470.009673830.08701670.207965
1 JPY8.583820.55267410.009146720.00612070.005346480.04809190.114937
1 CAD938.45960.4232109.32910.6691670.5845245.2578312.5659

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 USD14.75030 SCR
5 USD73.75150 SCR
10 USD147.50300 SCR
20 USD295.00600 SCR
50 USD737.51500 SCR
100 USD1475.03000 SCR
250 USD3687.57500 SCR
500 USD7375.15000 SCR
1000 USD14750.30000 SCR
2000 USD29500.60000 SCR
5000 USD73751.50000 SCR
10000 USD147503.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / US Dollar
1 SCR0.06780 USD
5 SCR0.33898 USD
10 SCR0.67795 USD
20 SCR1.35591 USD
50 SCR3.38977 USD
100 SCR6.77955 USD
250 SCR16.94887 USD
500 SCR33.89775 USD
1000 SCR67.79550 USD
2000 SCR135.59100 USD
5000 SCR338.97750 USD
10000 SCR677.95500 USD