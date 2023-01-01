Brazilian reais to Seychellois rupees today

Convert BRL to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
2,663.65 scr

1.00000 BRL = 2.66365 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.0877590.5311.493481.674360.965118.7828
1 GBP1.142611.2428103.4361.706361.913031.1027221.4602
1 USD0.919350.804635183.22781.3731.539290.8871517.2676
1 INR0.01104590.009667860.012015210.01649690.01849490.01065930.207474

How to convert Brazilian reais to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Seychellois Rupee
1 BRL2.66365 SCR
5 BRL13.31825 SCR
10 BRL26.63650 SCR
20 BRL53.27300 SCR
50 BRL133.18250 SCR
100 BRL266.36500 SCR
250 BRL665.91250 SCR
500 BRL1331.82500 SCR
1000 BRL2663.65000 SCR
2000 BRL5327.30000 SCR
5000 BRL13318.25000 SCR
10000 BRL26636.50000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 SCR0.37543 BRL
5 SCR1.87712 BRL
10 SCR3.75425 BRL
20 SCR7.50850 BRL
50 SCR18.77125 BRL
100 SCR37.54250 BRL
250 SCR93.85625 BRL
500 SCR187.71250 BRL
1000 SCR375.42500 BRL
2000 SCR750.85000 BRL
5000 SCR1877.12500 BRL
10000 SCR3754.25000 BRL