Convert SCR to BRL at the real exchange rate

100 Seychellois rupees to Brazilian reais

100 scr
41.13 brl

₨1.000 SCR = R$0.4113 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
1 SCR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41130.4113
Low0.36990.3664
Average0.38960.3806
Change9.25%10.33%
1 SCR to BRL stats

The performance of SCR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4113 and a 30 day low of 0.3699. This means the 30 day average was 0.3896. The change for SCR to BRL was 9.25.

The performance of SCR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4113 and a 90 day low of 0.3664. This means the 90 day average was 0.3806. The change for SCR to BRL was 10.33.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 SCR0.41131 BRL
5 SCR2.05655 BRL
10 SCR4.11310 BRL
20 SCR8.22620 BRL
50 SCR20.56550 BRL
100 SCR41.13100 BRL
250 SCR102.82750 BRL
500 SCR205.65500 BRL
1000 SCR411.31000 BRL
2000 SCR822.62000 BRL
5000 SCR2,056.55000 BRL
10000 SCR4,113.10000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Seychellois Rupee
1 BRL2.43125 SCR
5 BRL12.15625 SCR
10 BRL24.31250 SCR
20 BRL48.62500 SCR
50 BRL121.56250 SCR
100 BRL243.12500 SCR
250 BRL607.81250 SCR
500 BRL1,215.62500 SCR
1000 BRL2,431.25000 SCR
2000 BRL4,862.50000 SCR
5000 BRL12,156.25000 SCR
10000 BRL24,312.50000 SCR