Convert SCR to BRL at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Seychellois rupees to Brazilian reais

10,000 scr
3,872.38 brl

₨1.000 SCR = R$0.3872 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.321.4641.6070.95919.554
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5651.731.8991.13323.111
1 USD0.9360.792183.5671.3691.5030.89718.295
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 SCR0.38724 BRL
5 SCR1.93619 BRL
10 SCR3.87238 BRL
20 SCR7.74476 BRL
50 SCR19.36190 BRL
100 SCR38.72380 BRL
250 SCR96.80950 BRL
500 SCR193.61900 BRL
1000 SCR387.23800 BRL
2000 SCR774.47600 BRL
5000 SCR1,936.19000 BRL
10000 SCR3,872.38000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Seychellois Rupee
1 BRL2.58239 SCR
5 BRL12.91195 SCR
10 BRL25.82390 SCR
20 BRL51.64780 SCR
50 BRL129.11950 SCR
100 BRL258.23900 SCR
250 BRL645.59750 SCR
500 BRL1,291.19500 SCR
1000 BRL2,582.39000 SCR
2000 BRL5,164.78000 SCR
5000 BRL12,911.95000 SCR
10000 BRL25,823.90000 SCR