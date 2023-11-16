British pounds sterling to Seychellois rupees today

Convert GBP to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
16,091.70 scr

1.00000 GBP = 16.09170 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91983.23051.54178150.3751.37450.88691.66653
1 EUR1.0881190.56311.67761163.611.495590.965051.81335
1 INR0.01201480.01104210.01852421.806730.01651440.01065590.020023
1 AUD0.64860.59608553.9833197.53320.8915010.5752431.08091

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Seychellois Rupee
1 GBP16.09170 SCR
5 GBP80.45850 SCR
10 GBP160.91700 SCR
20 GBP321.83400 SCR
50 GBP804.58500 SCR
100 GBP1609.17000 SCR
250 GBP4022.92500 SCR
500 GBP8045.85000 SCR
1000 GBP16091.70000 SCR
2000 GBP32183.40000 SCR
5000 GBP80458.50000 SCR
10000 GBP160917.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 SCR0.06214 GBP
5 SCR0.31072 GBP
10 SCR0.62144 GBP
20 SCR1.24287 GBP
50 SCR3.10719 GBP
100 SCR6.21437 GBP
250 SCR15.53593 GBP
500 SCR31.07185 GBP
1000 SCR62.14370 GBP
2000 SCR124.28740 GBP
5000 SCR310.71850 GBP
10000 SCR621.43700 GBP