Convert SCR to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 Seychellois rupees to British pounds sterling

100 scr
5.50 gbp

₨1.000 SCR = £0.05501 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.31.4641.6060.95919.53
1 GBP1.18211.264105.5851.7311.8991.13423.092
1 USD0.9360.791183.5561.371.5030.89718.274
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 SCR0.05501 GBP
5 SCR0.27506 GBP
10 SCR0.55011 GBP
20 SCR1.10022 GBP
50 SCR2.75056 GBP
100 SCR5.50112 GBP
250 SCR13.75280 GBP
500 SCR27.50560 GBP
1000 SCR55.01120 GBP
2000 SCR110.02240 GBP
5000 SCR275.05600 GBP
10000 SCR550.11200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Seychellois Rupee
1 GBP18.17810 SCR
5 GBP90.89050 SCR
10 GBP181.78100 SCR
20 GBP363.56200 SCR
50 GBP908.90500 SCR
100 GBP1,817.81000 SCR
250 GBP4,544.52500 SCR
500 GBP9,089.05000 SCR
1000 GBP18,178.10000 SCR
2000 GBP36,356.20000 SCR
5000 GBP90,890.50000 SCR
10000 GBP181,781.00000 SCR