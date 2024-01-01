Convert SCR to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Seychellois rupees to British pounds sterling

1,000 scr
55.23 gbp

₨1.000 SCR = £0.05523 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.2961.4641.6060.95919.528
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5781.7311.8981.13423.089
1 USD0.9360.791183.5641.371.5030.89718.275
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 SCR0.05523 GBP
5 SCR0.27614 GBP
10 SCR0.55228 GBP
20 SCR1.10456 GBP
50 SCR2.76140 GBP
100 SCR5.52280 GBP
250 SCR13.80700 GBP
500 SCR27.61400 GBP
1000 SCR55.22800 GBP
2000 SCR110.45600 GBP
5000 SCR276.14000 GBP
10000 SCR552.28000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Seychellois Rupee
1 GBP18.10680 SCR
5 GBP90.53400 SCR
10 GBP181.06800 SCR
20 GBP362.13600 SCR
50 GBP905.34000 SCR
100 GBP1,810.68000 SCR
250 GBP4,526.70000 SCR
500 GBP9,053.40000 SCR
1000 GBP18,106.80000 SCR
2000 GBP36,213.60000 SCR
5000 GBP90,534.00000 SCR
10000 GBP181,068.00000 SCR