1,000 aud
8,394.68 scr

1.00000 AUD = 8.39468 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD8.39468 SCR
5 AUD41.97340 SCR
10 AUD83.94680 SCR
20 AUD167.89360 SCR
50 AUD419.73400 SCR
100 AUD839.46800 SCR
250 AUD2098.67000 SCR
500 AUD4197.34000 SCR
1000 AUD8394.68000 SCR
2000 AUD16789.36000 SCR
5000 AUD41973.40000 SCR
10000 AUD83946.80000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0.11912 AUD
5 SCR0.59562 AUD
10 SCR1.19123 AUD
20 SCR2.38246 AUD
50 SCR5.95615 AUD
100 SCR11.91230 AUD
250 SCR29.78075 AUD
500 SCR59.56150 AUD
1000 SCR119.12300 AUD
2000 SCR238.24600 AUD
5000 SCR595.61500 AUD
10000 SCR1191.23000 AUD