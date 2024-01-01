Convert SCR to AUD at the real exchange rate

50 Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

50 scr
5.26 aud

₨1.000 SCR = A$0.1053 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2861.4641.6070.95919.537
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5221.731.8991.13323.09
1 USD0.9360.792183.5651.371.5040.89718.285
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0.10526 AUD
5 SCR0.52632 AUD
10 SCR1.05264 AUD
20 SCR2.10528 AUD
50 SCR5.26320 AUD
100 SCR10.52640 AUD
250 SCR26.31600 AUD
500 SCR52.63200 AUD
1000 SCR105.26400 AUD
2000 SCR210.52800 AUD
5000 SCR526.32000 AUD
10000 SCR1,052.64000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD9.49994 SCR
5 AUD47.49970 SCR
10 AUD94.99940 SCR
20 AUD189.99880 SCR
50 AUD474.99700 SCR
100 AUD949.99400 SCR
250 AUD2,374.98500 SCR
500 AUD4,749.97000 SCR
1000 AUD9,499.94000 SCR
2000 AUD18,999.88000 SCR
5000 AUD47,499.70000 SCR
10000 AUD94,999.40000 SCR