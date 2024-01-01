Convert SCR to USD at the real exchange rate

250 Seychellois rupees to US dollars

250 scr
17.52 usd

₨1.000 SCR = $0.07008 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
How to convert Seychellois rupees to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / US Dollar
1 SCR0.07008 USD
5 SCR0.35041 USD
10 SCR0.70082 USD
20 SCR1.40164 USD
50 SCR3.50409 USD
100 SCR7.00818 USD
250 SCR17.52045 USD
500 SCR35.04090 USD
1000 SCR70.08180 USD
2000 SCR140.16360 USD
5000 SCR350.40900 USD
10000 SCR700.81800 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 USD14.26900 SCR
5 USD71.34500 SCR
10 USD142.69000 SCR
20 USD285.38000 SCR
50 USD713.45000 SCR
100 USD1,426.90000 SCR
250 USD3,567.25000 SCR
500 USD7,134.50000 SCR
1000 USD14,269.00000 SCR
2000 USD28,538.00000 SCR
5000 USD71,345.00000 SCR
10000 USD142,690.00000 SCR