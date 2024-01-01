Convert SCR to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 Seychellois rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

500 scr
254.72 cny

₨1.000 SCR = ¥0.5094 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.3141.4641.6070.95919.545
1 GBP1.18211.264105.5841.7311.8991.13423.106
1 USD0.9360.791183.5611.371.5030.89718.286
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SCR0.50944 CNY
5 SCR2.54720 CNY
10 SCR5.09440 CNY
20 SCR10.18880 CNY
50 SCR25.47200 CNY
100 SCR50.94400 CNY
250 SCR127.36000 CNY
500 SCR254.72000 CNY
1000 SCR509.44000 CNY
2000 SCR1,018.88000 CNY
5000 SCR2,547.20000 CNY
10000 SCR5,094.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Seychellois Rupee
1 CNY1.96294 SCR
5 CNY9.81470 SCR
10 CNY19.62940 SCR
20 CNY39.25880 SCR
50 CNY98.14700 SCR
100 CNY196.29400 SCR
250 CNY490.73500 SCR
500 CNY981.47000 SCR
1000 CNY1,962.94000 SCR
2000 CNY3,925.88000 SCR
5000 CNY9,814.70000 SCR
10000 CNY19,629.40000 SCR