Chinese yuan rmb to Seychellois rupees today

Convert CNY to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,857.40 scr

1.000 CNY = 1.857 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.2091.4731.6630.96618.259
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5661.7241.9461.1321.368
1 USD0.9220.788183.2111.3591.5340.89116.843
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Seychellois Rupee
1 CNY1.85740 SCR
5 CNY9.28700 SCR
10 CNY18.57400 SCR
20 CNY37.14800 SCR
50 CNY92.87000 SCR
100 CNY185.74000 SCR
250 CNY464.35000 SCR
500 CNY928.70000 SCR
1000 CNY1,857.40000 SCR
2000 CNY3,714.80000 SCR
5000 CNY9,287.00000 SCR
10000 CNY18,574.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SCR0.53839 CNY
5 SCR2.69194 CNY
10 SCR5.38388 CNY
20 SCR10.76776 CNY
50 SCR26.91940 CNY
100 SCR53.83880 CNY
250 SCR134.59700 CNY
500 SCR269.19400 CNY
1000 SCR538.38800 CNY
2000 SCR1,076.77600 CNY
5000 SCR2,691.94000 CNY
10000 SCR5,383.88000 CNY