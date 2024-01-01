250 Seychellois rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert SCR to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 scr
128.91 cny

₨1.000 SCR = ¥0.5156 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
SCR to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 SCR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54450.5445
Low0.47830.4783
Average0.51350.5185
Change7.81%-2.34%
1 SCR to CNY stats

The performance of SCR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5445 and a 30 day low of 0.4783. This means the 30 day average was 0.5135. The change for SCR to CNY was 7.81.

The performance of SCR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5445 and a 90 day low of 0.4783. This means the 90 day average was 0.5185. The change for SCR to CNY was -2.34.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SCR0.51563 CNY
5 SCR2.57813 CNY
10 SCR5.15625 CNY
20 SCR10.31250 CNY
50 SCR25.78125 CNY
100 SCR51.56250 CNY
250 SCR128.90625 CNY
500 SCR257.81250 CNY
1000 SCR515.62500 CNY
2000 SCR1,031.25000 CNY
5000 SCR2,578.12500 CNY
10000 SCR5,156.25000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Seychellois Rupee
1 CNY1.93939 SCR
5 CNY9.69695 SCR
10 CNY19.39390 SCR
20 CNY38.78780 SCR
50 CNY96.96950 SCR
100 CNY193.93900 SCR
250 CNY484.84750 SCR
500 CNY969.69500 SCR
1000 CNY1,939.39000 SCR
2000 CNY3,878.78000 SCR
5000 CNY9,696.95000 SCR
10000 CNY19,393.90000 SCR