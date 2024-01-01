Seychellois rupees to Russian rubles today

Convert SCR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
6,448.17 rub

₨1.000 SCR = руб6.448 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RUB
1 SCR to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.00367.0036
Low5.69285.6928
Average6.44856.3436
Change13.27%-0.60%
View full history

1 SCR to RUB stats

The performance of SCR to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.0036 and a 30 day low of 5.6928. This means the 30 day average was 6.4485. The change for SCR to RUB was 13.27.

The performance of SCR to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.0036 and a 90 day low of 5.6928. This means the 90 day average was 6.3436. The change for SCR to RUB was -0.60.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7191.4961.6450.93921.874
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0761.7761.9531.11525.969
1 USD0.9050.763183.951.3551.490.8519.805
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 SCR6.44817 RUB
5 SCR32.24085 RUB
10 SCR64.48170 RUB
20 SCR128.96340 RUB
50 SCR322.40850 RUB
100 SCR644.81700 RUB
250 SCR1,612.04250 RUB
500 SCR3,224.08500 RUB
1000 SCR6,448.17000 RUB
2000 SCR12,896.34000 RUB
5000 SCR32,240.85000 RUB
10000 SCR64,481.70000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Seychellois Rupee
1 RUB0.15508 SCR
5 RUB0.77542 SCR
10 RUB1.55083 SCR
20 RUB3.10166 SCR
50 RUB7.75415 SCR
100 RUB15.50830 SCR
250 RUB38.77075 SCR
500 RUB77.54150 SCR
1000 RUB155.08300 SCR
2000 RUB310.16600 SCR
5000 RUB775.41500 SCR
10000 RUB1,550.83000 SCR